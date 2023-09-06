Armenia stages no political will to mend fences with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Armenia repeatedly avoids putting agreements reached into effect, engages in provocative political and military actions, lacks the political will necessary for effective action to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, and has not yet completely withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, all of which constitute grave violations of its obligations and pose a threat to regional security, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

In a meeting with the foreign minister of Croatia, Grlic Radman, Bayramov asserted that the Armenian side's claims about the Lachin-Khankendi road are unfounded. The rejection of Azerbaijan's requests for the movement of commodities and the usage of roads on the area was brought up as evidence that the Armenian side was manipulating the "humanitarian situation" in its claims.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia.