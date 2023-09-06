Slovak delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Fuzuli and Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Boris Kollar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the territories liberated from occupation on September 6, the Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis (Parliament) told Trend.

The delegation was accompanied by the Deputy of the Milli Majlis, the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Slovakia, Anar Mammadov, the Ambassador of Slovakia to Azerbaijan, Milan Lajcak, and other officials.

Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh Economic Region liberated from occupation (with the exception of the Shusha region), who met the delegation at the Fuzuli International Airport, informed the delegation members about the models of the Fuzuli and Zangilan airports and told them about the technical indicators of the airports.

Huseynov also gave information about the plans for the restoration of the city of Fuzuli, the modern infrastructure that will be created in the district and other liberated territories, and the work done within the framework of the ‘smart city’, ‘smart village, and green energy projects.

The participants of the trip also went to the city of Fuzuli, where they got acquainted with the consequences of Armenian vandalism. They were provided with information about the crimes committed by Armenia against our country during the 30-year occupation, the contamination of these territories by mines by Armenia, the ongoing mine clearance work, and the completed and upcoming works in Fuzuli, a residential quarter built in the city of Fuzuli.

Afterwards, the members of the delegation who arrived in Shusha met with the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Kerimov. During the meeting, Aydin Kerimov highly appreciated Boris Kollar's next visit to Shusha. The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was discussed. The special representative informed the delegation about the history of the city of Shusha, its condition during the occupation, the reconstruction and construction works carried out in Shusha under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the restoration of historical monuments in the city, and the future plans.

In addition, a visit to Jidir Duzu took place. The guests were given information about the heroic soldiers of Azerbaijan who, showing unprecedented courage, climbed the steep cliffs and freed Shusha from the Armenian occupation at the cost of their lives. Today, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, is a venue for grandiose events.