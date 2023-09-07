Hundreds of int’l NGOs join campaign to reveal Armenia's fake propaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A coalition of international NGOs and civil society representatives from 27 countries worldwide has launched a "World for Peace in the Caucasus" global initiative, Trend reports.

This campaign has garnered significant attention and support, with over 500 civil society representatives from various nations already involved.

The campaign's statement, posted on Jotform, highlights concerns regarding the disinformation about the alleged closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road, and other biased campaigns that undermine the peace-building efforts in the region.

The statement advises Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan not to yield to provocations by Armenia and remnants of a so-called regime, their political maneuvers, and to open the Aghdam-Khankendi road to promote peace.

Those endorsing the statement believe that Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan should accurately assess the positive initiatives of the Azerbaijani Government and civil society for the sake of peace. It is regrettable that Red Crescent Society aid trucks face artificial obstacles in reaching Khankendi. The campaign also condemns false accusations against Azerbaijan, claiming that Armenian residents in Karabakh are experiencing a "humanitarian crisis", and calls for a realistic assessment of the situation.

Foreign NGOs interested in supporting this appeal, which uncovers Armenia's misleading propaganda regarding the Lachin-Khankendi road and advocates for reintegration, can express their support by signing the statement online through the provided link:

https://form.jotform.com/232422927546459

