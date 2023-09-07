Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Army prevents Armenian troops from digging new trenches in Kalbajar direction

Politics Materials 7 September 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Army prevents Armenian troops from digging new trenches in Kalbajar direction

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], attempted to dig new trenches in order to approach the Azerbaijani Army positions in the Kalbajar direction on September 7, at about 07:50 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more