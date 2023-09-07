President Ilham Aliyev receives ministers of Turkic states participating in events held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023" – Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Syrym Sharipkhanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Ajikeev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan Abdulla Kuldashev and Minister of Internal Affairs of Northern Cyprus Dursun Oguz, Trend reports.

Will be updated