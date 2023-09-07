Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], tried to dig new trenches to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Aghdam district, on September 7, at about 10:05 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry added.