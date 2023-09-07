Beginning of meeting of Ministers of Emergency Situations of OTS - very important event, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The beginning of the meeting of the ministers of emergency situations of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku is a very important event. I am sure that the meeting will be very good and the results will be very successful, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023", Trend reports.

"The summit of the heads of Turkic States will be held in two months. Major preparations for the Summit are underway, including management of emergency situations. As far as I know, the meeting is also expected to prepare an agreement on mutual assistance. There is a great need for this. We all know very well that the number of emergency situations in our region and the world as a whole has increased dramatically of late. There are many reasons for that but the fact is that unprecedented floods, earthquakes and fires have become commonplace," President Ilham Aliyev said.