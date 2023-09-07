Our rescue missions in various regions clearly show our capabilities and intention - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Our rescue missions in various regions, including the countries connecting the Turkic world, clearly show our capabilities and intention, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023", Trend reports.

"We should always be by each other's side. All member countries are making their valuable contributions to the development of the Organization of Turkic States, including Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has supported the strengthening of this organization at all times, and relations with member countries of the organization rank first among our foreign policy priorities. I have stated this many times as President, and we have shown it in practice," President Ilham Aliyev said.