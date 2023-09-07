All member and observer countries have provided great support for Organization of Turkic States in recent years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Turkic world is a big family, and I am glad that all member and observer countries have provided great support for the organization in recent years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023", Trend reports.

"Of course, this support should be provided in the following years as well. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has managed to take its rightful place on a global scale. However, we must continue to work hard so that our possibilities of influence are even broader. Here, of course, mutual assistance, the strengthening of economic relations, the constant coordination and consultations at the political level, mutual assistance in the field of security, i.e. all these are important factors and will further strengthen our union. I am sure that the position and role of our organization in the world will further increase in the near future," President Ilham Aliyev said.