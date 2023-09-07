Azerbaijan holds "Baku 2023" international rescue drills with OTS member nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The "Baku 2023" international exercises were held with the participation of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On the territory of the Baku International Commercial Sea Port, located in the village of Alat, Garadagh district of Baku, with the organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international exercises "Baku 2023" were held with the participation of rescue forces and means belonging to structures responsible for emergency management in the OTS member countries.

The exercises were observed by the Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kemaladdin Heydarov, Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Major General Syrym Sharipkhanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Major General Abdulla Kuldashev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev, Director General Baku International Commercial Sea Port Taleh Ziyadov, Executive Director of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units Vugar Gurbanov, as well as senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities, the State Border Service, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The exercises were conducted in order to coordinate the joint activities of rescue forces and facilities of the bodies responsible for emergency management of the Organization of Turkic States member countries during large-scale emergencies, to determine their real capabilities, to improve the management system, and to increase the operational readiness of headquarters in this regard, including emergency rescue and other urgent work, organization of interaction, and comprehensive support.

First of all, an inspection of the equipment and machinery of rescue organizations participating in the exercises was carried out. Afterwards, a video link was established at the headquarters of the exercises with the crisis management centers of the structures responsible for emergency management in the OTS member countries, and reports were made on the work done. The practical part of the exercises began next. During the successfully implemented exercises, the set goals were achieved.

At the end, a parade of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and helicopters of the Republic of Turkey participating in the exercises, flying over the training area with the National Flag of Azerbaijan and the Flag of OTS, took place.

In total, eight helicopters and one amphibious aircraft, 245 units of special-purpose equipment, six specially trained dogs, and 1,180 representatives of the relevant structures of the OTS countries took part in the exercises. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways, and the Baku International Commercial Sea Port took part in the exercises.