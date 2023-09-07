Azerbaijani FM receives special representative of Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the statements, rhetoric, and provocations of the Armenian side, undermining the peace agenda and directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, undermine efforts and initiatives to establish lasting peace in the region. The inadmissibility of Armenia's interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan was also discussed.

The refusal of the Armenian side to intensify the use of the Lachin road and the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road against the background of unfounded claims in connection with the allegedly "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region indicates that the situation is not humanitarian but political.

The sides recognize the importance of the international community's condemnation of such steps by Armenia, which is intensifying its political and military provocations against Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.