Footage of deportation of Armenian soccer players that mocked Azerbaijani flag shared (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Footage of deportation of Armenian football players that mocked Azerbaijani flag has been published.

The video is attached herewith.

The term of punishment for these persons ended today; therefore, they were released, accompanied by employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Their passage through the Lachin border checkpoint to the Republic of Armenia was ensured in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, they thanked the Azerbaijani state for its humanism. These persons said that their rights provided for by the legislation were fully secured during the entire period of detention, that they were satisfied with the conditions of detention and attitude, and that they had no complaints.

Earlier, on August 28, three Armenians were detained at the Lachin border checkpoint after mocking the Azerbaijani flag.

Some media outlets and various social networks have been circulating video recordings of Armenian soccer players committing insulting actions against the Azerbaijani State Flag.

In this regard, the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Articles 283.2.3 (incitement of national, racial, social, or religious hatred and enmity committed by an organized group) and 324 (insulting actions against the State Flag or the State Emblem of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The investigation of this case was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office.