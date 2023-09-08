Azerbaijani reservists conclude their training session (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. According to the training plan for 2023, the training session held in one of the military units with the participation of a group of reservists ended, Trend reports.

During the training session, combat training exercises were held with the reservists, they were taught the tactical and technical features of weapons and equipment, as well as the rules of proper use.

Also, reservists' moral and psychological state was checked, and enlightening conversations in the spirit of loyalty to national and moral values, statehood and patriotism were held.

After the training session, the reservists were sent to their places of residence accompanied by the representatives of the relevant state agency.