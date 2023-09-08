Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 September 2023 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of North Macedonia

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of North Macedonia - Independence Day.

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen friendly ties and to continue our fruitful cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis by taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our countries.

Hoping to meet with you soon, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

