Azerbaijan, North Macedonia bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen friendly ties and to continue our fruitful cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis by taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our countries," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.