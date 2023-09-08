Free passage of Armenian-origin persons through Azerbaijan's Lachin border checkpoint ensured (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)'s 9 vehicles passed through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus on September 8, Trend reports.

A total of 30 people, including 4 ICRC staff members, 9 drivers, 10 persons with health problems, 6 accompanying persons and 1 medical worker, passed through the checkpoint.

All conditions have been created for the comfortable passage of persons of Armenian origin through the checkpoint. This once again proves that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, subdivisions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set up a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23.