Azerbaijani, German FMs examine process of rapprochement with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The current situation in the region was discussed during the telephone conversation, as was the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed in detail about the current situation in the region, noting that Armenia's accusations of a "tense humanitarian situation" and a "blockade" are unfounded and are an integral part of Armenia's political manipulations.

The refusal of Armenia and the separatist regime created by it to accept Azerbaijan's proposals to organize the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin road for the transportation of goods through the International Committee of the Red Cross proves the falsity of the allegations about the "humanitarian situation".

In general, the source of the threat is Armenia's provocative steps that hinder efforts to establish peace and security in the region in the post-conflict period, including statements in support of the separatist regime established in the Azerbaijani territories and the fact that Armenia has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijani territories.

During the telephone conversation, the German side was informed in detail about the ongoing military provocations of Armenia and the mine threat.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.