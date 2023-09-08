Armenian-backed gangs' non-withdrawal from Azerbaijan undermines regional peace - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on September 8, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The current state of affairs in the area as well as the process of rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed over the phone call.

It was emphasized that Armenia and the so-called regime's rejection of Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the coordination of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin roads for the transportation of goods via the International Committee of the Red Cross proves the fallacy of the claims about the "humanitarian situation."

It was noted that the source of the threat is Armenia's provocative steps hindering efforts to establish peace and security in the region in the post-conflict period, including statements in support of the so-called regime established in Azerbaijani territories and not withdrawing the armed forces from Azerbaijani territories.