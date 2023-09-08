US Senate to hold hearings on Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations will hold hearings on the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on September 14, the committee said, Trend reports.

The Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of the US Department of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Yuri Kim, and the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono, will speak at the hearing.

To sum up recent happenings around Azerbaijan's Karabakh and in the vicinity, Armenia, by distributing false information about the purported "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" in Karabakh, which obstructs the peace process, consciously worsens the situation in the region.

The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food on August 29 to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

A food convoy sent from Baku has been waiting for 11 days on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.