Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces from their positions located in the direction of the Garakils district periodically shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Ordubad district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on September 8 from 13:35 (GMT+4) to 13:45 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, at about 14:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.