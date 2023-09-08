BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo actively helps Armenian separatists in Karabakh, Trend reports.

This is stated in an article by the Romanian online publication Stiri pe surse.

The authors of the article said that the mayor of the French capital has been charged with allocating funds to support the activities of Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan in August 2023.

The article emphasizes that Hidalgo often travels to Armenia and holds regular meetings with separatists. Moreover, she sent letters to the French foreign minister asking for recognition of the so-called Artsakh—the name given to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh by the separatists.

While Hidalgo is concerned about the lives of Karabakh separatists, the French media and civil society criticize her activities in the French capital.

The authors cite a quote from one of the French publications criticizing the work of the mayor, which states that "the activities of Anna Hidalgo are objectively very bad. The catastrophic state of finances in Paris, the poor quality of life, and the ever-increasing level of pollution confirm this".

France sent several vehicles in the direction of the Lachin border checkpoint in August, allegedly as part of a "humanitarian cargo", accompanied by senior officials (including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo) of several French cities.

Hidalgo should have paid more attention to the pressing problems of Parisians. Such provocations are part of a campaign by the Armenian authorities and the diaspora aimed at aggravating the situation in the region. Despite the fact that the French authorities declare their desire to "support the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," their actions only aggravate the situation.