Armenia runs a global defamation campaign against Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenia is waging a smear campaign against Azerbaijan around the world by making false and unjustified allegations about the claimed presence of a "blockade" and a "humanitarian crisis" in the region. It does this by taking advantage of any and all opportunities for abuse by some nations and international organizations, Trend reports.

This was stated at the Foreign Ministry's briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side's current actions are typical of this nation, which for 30 years has engaged in feigning negotiations, breaking previous agreements, and avoiding its obligations through a variety of political, military, and other provocations.

The briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on September 8 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.