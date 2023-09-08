Armenia into keeping separatism on Azerbaijan's territory by all means - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenia's goal is to preserve separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan by all possible ideological, political, military, financial and other means, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“Armenia is trying to gain time and is avoiding real steps that can ensure progress in all areas of negotiations,” said the ministry at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

"The situation with the supply of goods to the Karabakh region to meet the needs of Armenian residents is a vivid example of this. The chronology of the negotiations conducted through various third parties proves that Armenia is not interested in finding solutions through negotiations," the ministry said.

The briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on September 8 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.