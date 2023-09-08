Armenia digs new trenches to chip in on another military offense - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Military provocations have increased recently, and there have also been more military construction projects in the Karabakh region and along the non-delimited state border, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

According to the ministry, despite the previous statement on the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, the Armenian prime minister took another extremely provocative step by delivering a so-called "congratulatory message" on the occasion of the "anniversary" of the creation of the so-called structure established in the Azerbaijani territories.

The prime minister of Armenia, referring to the "right of Armenian residents to self-determination," confirmed that Armenia will continue to interfere in issues related to these residents under the pretext of their security and rights. Consequently, he denies his previous statement on the recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

The briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on September 8 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.