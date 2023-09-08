Outlaw elections by illegals in Khankendi infract Azerbaijan's integrity - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The planned so-called "presidential elections" of an illegal entity are an extremely provocative step, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"Such a violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable and inadmissible," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

Despite Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country's diplomatic missions accredited by various international organizations continue to distribute various types of documents on behalf of the illegal regime.

"The provocations committed by Armenia negatively affect the normalization process and undermine the efforts of international actors in this direction. It is necessary to understand the risks and threats associated with Armenia's irresponsible and destructive behavior and take appropriate measures to stop this country from taking such actions," the ministry said.

The briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on September 8 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.