Iranian military delegation to arrive in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian military commission will be held in Baku on September 9, Trend reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The agency mentioned a telephone conversation held on August 22 this year between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated information on August 22 that Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces discussed the situation in the region and held a detailed exchange of views on security issues. During the telephone conversation, prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.