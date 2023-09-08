Azerbaijan reports number of persons of Armenian origin crossing Lachin border checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has carried out 27 operations for the passage of Armenians through the Lachin border checkpoint since June 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

In general, 312 residents of Armenia, accompanied by 208 people (520 people in total), went to their homeland, and 380 people returned to Karabakh after the completion of treatment.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to the Armenian side in connection with the establishment of working contacts between the relevant state structures, including customs and border services, to ensure unhindered border crossing. However, there was no feedback regarding these appeals.

Armenia continued to protest against Azerbaijan's right to establish a checkpoint on its border, trying to abuse the International Court of Justice and other organizations in this direction.

In addition, Armenia has failed in all these attempts to stop the use of the border checkpoint by local Armenian residents. On June 15, Armenia carried out a military provocation, thereby putting at risk residents passing through the checkpoint and ICRC staff who were nearby for a pre-planned medical evacuation operation.

Moreover, an attempt was made to use ICRC vehicles for smuggling purposes. This fact has also been confirmed by the ICRC.

"The transition from the checkpoint for medical evacuation and other urgent purposes continues to this day. During these operations, 425 passages of ICRC vehicles in both directions were recorded. Returning to Karabakh, they bring with them such necessary goods as medicines and baby food. Therefore, the statement that no products have been transferred to Karabakh since June 15 does not correspond to reality," the ministry said.

The briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on September 8 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.