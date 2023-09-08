Azerbaijan ready to let in aid to Karabakh from Armenia, if Aghdam-Khankendi road opens - assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is prepared to grant permission for ICRC assistance from Armenia to reach Armenians living in Karabakh, on the condition that Red Crescent aid from Azerbaijan is also permitted to enter simultaneously, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Reuters, Trend reports.

“There was a suggestion for the simultaneous opening of the roads and Azerbaijan agreed immediately,” he said.

Hajiyev stated that both the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi road could be unblocked at the same time to stimulate ongoing peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.

The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food on August 29 to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

A food convoy sent from Baku has been waiting for 11 days on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.