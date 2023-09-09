Azerbaijani MFA condoles earthquake-ravaged Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Morocco in connection with the earthquake that caused human casualties, Trend reports.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of an earthquake that struck Morocco, We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish for a quick recovery for all those who were injured. Our support is with the government and people of Morocco," said the Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

An earthquake in Morocco (magnitude 6.8) occurred on the evening of September 8, about 70 km from Marrakech. More than 600 people were killed, and over 300 received various injuries.