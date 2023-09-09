Armenia must stop attempts to mislead its people and world community - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Armenia must stop needless attempts to deceive its people and the international community, renounce assertions of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, positively engage in the normalization process, and uphold its international obligations, Trend reports.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in connection with the illegal activities of the separatist regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"Armenia's obstruction of the dialogue of Azerbaijan with the ethnic Armenians living in its sovereign territory is a gross interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Only the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan form the legal basis for the expression of will through elections in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.