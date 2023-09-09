Armenian separatist gangs increase provocations on Azerbaijan's territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The number of provocations committed by units of the Armenian Armed Forces as well as Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, has increased recently, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

Zakir Hasanov received a delegation of the armed forces of Iran headed by Major General Mohammad Ahadi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint military commission.

The minister gave information about the reconstruction and construction works carried out under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as about the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh Economic Region.

He said that the number of provocations committed by units of the Armenian armed forces as well as Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, has recently increased, and these provocations are immediately and decisively prevented by units of the Azerbaijani army.