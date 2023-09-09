Ukrainian MFA condemns so-called "elections" in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned the holding of the so-called "presidential elections" in Karabakh on September 9, Trend reports.

"The holding of these so-called "presidential elections" contradicts the norms and principles of international law. Ukraine once again expresses its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and stands for a political and diplomatic settlement," the statement of the ministry reads.