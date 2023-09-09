Armenian PM in panic: Pashinyan reaches out to five world leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has made a phone call to his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

In less than a day, Nikol Pashinyan managed to call Emmanuel Macron, Antony Blinken, Olaf Scholz, Ebrahim Raisi and Irakli Garibashvili, at last, trying to portrait himself as a victim. The only question is - who is next?

Rather than reaching out to global leaders and soliciting their assistance in ameliorating the situation in the region, it would be more prudent for the Armenian prime minister to assume responsibility for the situation and refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions. These actions include the dubious "elections" of a separatist leader within the internationally recognized sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.