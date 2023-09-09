Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issues of military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. On September 9, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov met with the delegation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Major General Mohammad Ahadi visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The Deputy Defense Minister welcomed the Iranian delegation, and emphasized that there is a great potential for the further development of cooperation between the two states in many fields, including the field of military cooperation. The Director General expressed confidence that the working meeting of the Joint Commission being held in Azerbaijan will make positive contributions on bilateral military cooperation.

Then, the International Military Cooperation Department hosted the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in the military field between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the organization of mutual visits of the military representatives of both countries, and other issues.