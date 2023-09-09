Azerbaijan holds graduation ceremony of Marines Commando Basic Courses (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The next graduation ceremony of the Marines Commando Basic Courses was held in the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, greeted the graduates who successfully completed the courses and conveyed the congratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

It was noted that the Naval Forces are constantly developing their activities together with other types of troops to prevent threats against the security of our republic, as well as to maintain reliable protection, favorable operational regime and accomplish other tasks in the territorial waters of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Graduates of the Marines Commando Basic Courses promised to justify the trust during their military service.

After the certificates were presented to the graduates, the course leaders and a group of instructors, who distinguished themselves in the organization and conduct of the course, were awarded.

The graduation ceremony of the Marines Commando Basic Courses ended with the solemn march of military personnel.