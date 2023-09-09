No request from Armenian side to hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev - assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan has not received any proposal from the Armenian government to conduct urgent negotiations with President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Reuters, Trend reports.

As Hajiyev previously said, the Azerbaijani Army is conducting scheduled exercises in preparation for the fall-winter season, and this is part of the regular planning process.

"Armenia is massing troops on the border and purchasing new weapons systems," he said.

He added that Armenian illegal armed groups in Karabakh also left their barracks and were put on high alert.

“Our strategy is to suppress any armed actions or illegal military actions and provocations against Azerbaijan,” he said.