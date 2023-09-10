Pakistani MFA condemns so-called “elections” held in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has condemned the so-called “presidential elections” held by the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Trend reports.

“Pakistan considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so-called "elections" by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law,” the statement of the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the so-called “elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.