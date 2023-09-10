UK neglects so-called “elections” in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The UK does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in Karabakh on September 9, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of the principles and norms of international law,” he wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

Earlier, foreign ministries of Türkiye, Ukraine, Pakistan, Moldova, as well as various international organizations have condemned the so-called “presidential elections” held by separatist regime on the sovereign Azerbaijani territories.

The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting that "holding the so-called “elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.