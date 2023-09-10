ICRC keeping separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh under its protection - West is concerned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been using selective approach in regard with humanitarian cargo deliveries to Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament Azer Badamov told Trend.

He noted that the cargo of the Russian Red Cross Society is waiting in front of the hotel in Barda and is not allowed through.

"At first glance it seems that the ICRC is acting under the same convention, but in fact there are selective approaches and the Russian Red Cross Society is being pressured for sending humanitarian cargo to Khankendi. This once again reveals the true purpose of the ICRC. We saw this during the 44-day Patriotic War," said Azer Badamov.

"At that time, the ICRC collected information and passed it on to the Armenian side. Even after the end of the war, the ICRC carried out intensive transports from Armenia to Khankendi. But since these shipments were not inspected, what was in these trucks raises questions. It was also found that the ICRC has been engaged in smuggling through Azerbaijani border," the deputy said.

Now the ICRC says that only humanitarian goods from Armenia can be brought to Khankendi.

"This means that an international organization, which should be engaged in neutral activities related to humanitarian aid, is engaged in political issues and implementation of its dirty intentions. If the purpose of the ICRC is to provide humanitarian aid to people in need, what is the importance of its direction? However, the development once again proves that the ICRC has turned into an instrument of political manipulation in the hands of the West. The ICRC office must clearly realize that even if the Aghdam-Khankendi road is opened, they will not be able to continue their dirty intentions under their emblem as before," Badamov noted.

Earlier, a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society was expected to arrive in Aghdam and from there to Askeran. However, the truck of the Russian Red Cross Society is still not allowed to go to Askeran. A truck with food from the Russian Red Cross Society is still standing in Barda, although it should move to Khankendi on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.