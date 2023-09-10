President Ilham Aliyev raises no objections to Erdogan’s communication with Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been discussing issues of mutual interest in all areas, including in the diplomatic sphere, and taking steps in accordance with each other's interests. This is most noticeable in regional problems, which are currently emerging.

The result of the phone talk between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again confirms how strong the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is.

Over the past three days, the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia has made serious efforts to organize a telephone conversation between Pashinyan and Erdogan.

Based on fraternal relations, the Turkish side turned to the Azerbaijani side. During a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish leader Erdogan, this issue was discussed along with other issues, and the position of Azerbaijan was heard.

As always, the leadership of Azerbaijan showed constructiveness and openness to dialogue and did not object to contact between the leaders of Türkiye and Armenia.

With this step, Türkiye demonstrated that it attaches great importance to fraternal relations and deeply respects the interests of Azerbaijan.

The information received also stated that the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia should be carried out in parallel and synchronously with the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have a common position on this issue.

Armenia must also understand that the problems of the region can only be resolved jointly with the countries of the region.

For this, the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) proposed by Azerbaijan is the most appropriate platform, and it is necessary to try to resolve the existing issues within this framework.