Separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh persist in uncooperative behavior - Russia’s food supply for Armenians still en route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Today, a truck from Russia with food supply for Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, that was supposed to arrive in Aghdam around 10 o'clock in the morning today, is still in Barda. The primary reason for this is that the cargo was not accepted by Karabakh separatists.

At the same time, according to information received by Trend, there is a truck from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Armenian territory, close to the Lachin checkpoint.

Although the Azerbaijani side is ready to facilitate its passage through the border in accordance with the legislation of the country, Karabakh separatists are also unwilling to accept it. This is because, in this case, a truck from the ICRC should also enter in parallel via the Aghdam road, and the separatists refuse to agree to this.

The irrational actions of the Karabakh separatists provide further evidence that the alleged "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" supposedly affecting Armenian residents of Khankendi, in fact, baseless claims.