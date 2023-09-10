Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Glamorous life of separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - where money goes? (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 10 September 2023 23:55 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Footage has emerged showing the wastefulness of the separatist leadership in the Karabakh region, where Armenian residents are allegedly suffering from a “humanitarian catastrophe”, Trend reports.

Thus, photographs and posts from the Facebook page of Liana Adamyan, who is considered the “second wife” of the former separatist “leader” Arayik Harutunyan, confirm that the separatists’ money was spent on a luxurious lifestyle, including visiting expensive restaurants, elite events and shopping in brand boutiques.

These expenses, according to a former companion of the so-called “ex-president”, were financed from the “budget” of the separatist regime.

Glamorous life of separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - where money goes? (PHOTO)
