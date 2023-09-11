Armenian separatists made liable for military service, leaving Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, who were made liable for military service, are leaving Karabakh, Trend reports.

The relevant footage was circulated on social networks. The images were taken at the Lachin border checkpoint.

Another group of Armenians is leaving Karabakh for Armenia. It is worth noting that there are no women among them. At the same time, it is also clear that these are not students. These are Armenian occupation soldiers. So what happened all of a sudden? What about "implacable struggle to the end"?