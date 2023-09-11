Minister of National Defense of Türkiye meets Chief of general staff of Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, General of the Army Yashar Guler, received the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the country, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gurak.

Veliyev is in Türkiye on an official visit.