Hungary considers so-called “presidential elections” in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh illegitimate - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Hungary considers the so-called “presidential elections” in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh illegitimate, Máté Paczolay, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, said, Trend reports.

“Hungary stands up for the respect of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We urge for a peaceful settlement of the conflict as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.