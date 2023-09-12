Armenia, separatist regime flagrantly violate agreements - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Armenia and the separatist regime are grossly violating the agreements (previously signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger in Switzerland, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the need for parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the ICRC in compliance with Azerbaijani legislation and relevant procedures.

He said that while the daily passage of Armenian residents in both directions along the Lachin road is currently provided, Armenia's statements about the "blockade" are unfounded. In addition, he noted that this is a political manipulation, an integral part of Armenia's attempts to further stir up separatism.