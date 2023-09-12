Zangezur Сorridor's start-up to cut shipping fees via Middle Corridor - former Turkish PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The commissioning of the Zangezur corridor will reduce the cost of transportation along the Middle Corridor, the first Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye (AKP), former Prime Minister of Türkiye Binali Yildirim said, Trend reports.

"The commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor will further reduce the cost of transportation along the Middle Corridor and reduce dependence on third countries. Through the ports of Mersin and Iskenderun, it is possible to connect the road through the Middle Corridor with Northern Cyprus. This will greatly benefit both Northern Cyprus and the fraternal Turkic states," said Yildirim on X (Twitter).