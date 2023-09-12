Ocampo's anti-Azerbaijani paper was exposed and distributed as official UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The report of British lawyer Rodney Dixon, exposing the anti-Azerbaijani report of Luis Ocampo, the former first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been published as an official UN document, Trend reports.

The report states that Ocampo's opinion is erroneous from a legal point of view since it does not reflect the methodology of a comprehensive, independent, and impartial expert opinion and is an obviously incomplete report on the relevant factual and legal context. In addition, it is impossible to make a rational analysis of the available evidence from the report, and it incorrectly describes the proceedings in the International Court of Justice between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Dixon said that the claim that the so-called "genocide" of the Armenian population of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is currently taking place is not supported by any evidence and that the international community should not accept this.

He notes that false accusations of "genocide" constitute illegal acts that entail responsibility under international law.

Luis Moreno Ocampo published a "legal opinion" on August 7, which claims that "genocide" is allegedly taking place in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. He was instructed to do this by the Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh.