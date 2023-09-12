Next meeting of Economic Council of Azerbaijan held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. A regular meeting of the Economic Council was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the forecast indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2024 and the next three years, prepared on the basis of priorities and goals set by the President of Azerbaijan for 2024 and the medium term. The main assumptions used in budget forecasts, targets for the parameters of the budget rule, budget policy for 2024–2027, national spending priorities, financing of the 'Great Return' program, parameters of the medium-term spending framework, forecasts of socio-economic development for the medium term, and other current issues were also discussed at the meeting.

The reports of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev were heard.

Following the meeting, instructions were given to the relevant structures in connection with the submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of all documents and information on the budget package for 2024 for submission to the President of Azerbaijan.