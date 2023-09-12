Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Libya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Libya, Trend reports.

"Devastating news came from Libya about massive floods that caused huge losses of lives, which deeply saddened us. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured ones," said the ministry on X (Twitter).

As a result of heavy rains and floods that hit the northeastern regions of Libya, the number of victims of the disaster exceeded 3,000.